Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. American Woodmark makes up approximately 2.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.96% of American Woodmark worth $32,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 26.7% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

Shares of AMWD traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 309 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.06. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.