Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 239,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. LGI Homes makes up approximately 2.1% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $35,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGIH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in LGI Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Karnig Vahradian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.35, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 9,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.58, for a total transaction of $1,295,168.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,014,581.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,620 shares of company stock worth $8,311,041 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LGIH traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $170.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,590. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.83.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

