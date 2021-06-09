Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Barclays raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $97.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.77. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 38.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

