New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 1,077.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,437 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.34. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.94.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

