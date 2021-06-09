New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $61.89 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,001 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Corteva worth $61,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Corteva by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,335,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,694,000 after acquiring an additional 589,075 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Corteva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,790,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after buying an additional 81,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.88. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

