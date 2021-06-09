New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 777,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,432 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $51,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $107,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,057.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

