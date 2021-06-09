New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 36,666 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,666 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of Synopsys worth $68,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $254.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.15 and a 1 year high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

