New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 4,360 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 166,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $66,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $489.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $225.70 and a one year high of $492.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at $657,630,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,204 shares of company stock worth $29,362,124 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.