New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,993 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $57,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 215.3% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 33,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,690 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,655 shares of company stock valued at $745,678 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $317.42 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.07 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

