New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,568,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 638,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of HP worth $49,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 75.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,038,662 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,978,000 after purchasing an additional 746,121 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 111,285 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in HP by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 103,934 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.42 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

