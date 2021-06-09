NextDAO (NAX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $166,138.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00063055 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00069794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00241779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00025738 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,017,472,963 coins and its circulating supply is 1,977,240,854 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

