NFT (NFT) Trading Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. NFT has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $114,204.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 17.5% lower against the dollar. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00069479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00920311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.03 or 0.09061686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050071 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

