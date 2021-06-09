NFTX Price Reaches $56.56 on Major Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, NFTX has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $26.56 million and approximately $938,663.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for approximately $56.56 or 0.00154750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00069479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.37 or 0.00920311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,312.03 or 0.09061686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00050071 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,522 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

