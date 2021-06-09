Nichols (LON:NICL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,650.00

Shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and last traded at GBX 1,550 ($20.25), with a volume of 5847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,550 ($20.25).

The company has a market cap of £608.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,458.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.83.

About Nichols (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

