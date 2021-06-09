Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.78. Approximately 243,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,171,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

NKLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

