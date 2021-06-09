Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $176.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.89. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.91 and a 52 week high of $179.12.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

