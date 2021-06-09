Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Creative Planning acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $583,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 53,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.19.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,860 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVB opened at $211.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.38 and a 52-week high of $214.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.