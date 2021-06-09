Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 27.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,948 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

