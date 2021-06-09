NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research restated their buy rating on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NMIH has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised NMI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.19.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. NMI has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.89.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NMI will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,693 shares of company stock worth $3,312,154 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,500 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,964,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NMI by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,900,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 274,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NMI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $42,523,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

