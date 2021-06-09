Noir (NOR) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Noir has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $413,909.98 and approximately $729.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.52 or 0.00264811 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00041408 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002228 BTC.

About Noir

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,503,453 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

