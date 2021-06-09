Noked Israel Ltd Takes $4.14 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Noked Israel Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,000. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.4% of Noked Israel Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $33,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 404.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 321,443 shares of company stock worth $44,694,744 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.69. 151,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,448,704. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.15 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.