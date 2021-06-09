Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Stock Position Lifted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,792,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nokia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,870,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOK stock opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Liberum Capital upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

