Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NOMD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.35. The stock had a trading volume of 931,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,560. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 2,646.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,702,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,520 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after acquiring an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

