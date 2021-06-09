Nord Finance Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last Week (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00009241 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $925,218.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00062084 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00229523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.03 or 0.00211682 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.99 or 0.01275141 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,267.89 or 0.99671587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nord Finance Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,162,554 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

