Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $599.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) to post sales of $599.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $607.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $587.30 million. Nordson posted sales of $538.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordson will report full-year sales of $2.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,960,646. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $222.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,267. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nordson has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.