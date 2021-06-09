Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$40.94. Northland Power shares last traded at C$40.73, with a volume of 239,358 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$51.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 374.94.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$612.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$599.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.7270009 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 100.42%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

