Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.84

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 3658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 217.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 4,500 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,131,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,571,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,103,759 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,159 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,079,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after acquiring an additional 180,993 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,041,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,455,000 after buying an additional 1,600,113 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 4,657,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,876,000 after buying an additional 154,502 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,095,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,394,000 after buying an additional 2,129,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,645,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,605,000 after buying an additional 742,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.76% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

