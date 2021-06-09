OAX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $690,933.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One OAX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $12.36 million and $690,933.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00072154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00026855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.74 or 0.00987677 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,237.91 or 0.09669262 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00051039 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

