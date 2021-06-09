OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Stock Price Up 7.9%

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF)’s stock price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $27.25. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

OCINF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.96.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

