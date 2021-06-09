Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLK opened at $37.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.63. Olink Holding AB has a one year low of $25.55 and a one year high of $42.20.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.16 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,416,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,304,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,044,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,309,000. Institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

