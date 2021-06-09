Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 4,960 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 869% compared to the average daily volume of 512 put options.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 4,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $418,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,291 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,265. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

OLLI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.20.

Shares of OLLI opened at $86.88 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.18.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

