OLO (NYSE:OLO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

OLO (NYSE:OLO) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.90 million-34.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.75 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

OLO stock opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.72. OLO has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $44.62.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

