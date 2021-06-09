Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,293 shares of company stock worth $3,592,418. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.75.

AEP stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.94. 57,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,726. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

