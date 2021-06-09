Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 457 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,540. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $98.95.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.62.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

