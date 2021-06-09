ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on ON24 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ONTF opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

