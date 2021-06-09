OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0100 on Top Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. OneLedger has a market cap of $4.54 million and $231,076.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00070613 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004198 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00025869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.24 or 0.00968261 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.61 or 0.09458985 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049816 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OLT is a coin. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

