Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILTB. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

Shares of ILTB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.08. 398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,202. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $67.16 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.63.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

