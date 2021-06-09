Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,712,000 after acquiring an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after acquiring an additional 605,137 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,465,000 after purchasing an additional 208,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.67. 73,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,991. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $389.08.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

