Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,341,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,259,000 after purchasing an additional 568,752 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,271,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 464,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.19. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34. The company has a market capitalization of $698.03 million, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

