Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,312 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $165.11. 50,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,253,484. The stock has a market cap of $434.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

