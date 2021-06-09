OracleChain (OCT) Trading Down 7.3% This Week

OracleChain (CURRENCY:OCT) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One OracleChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. OracleChain has a total market cap of $385,416.01 and $19,690.00 worth of OracleChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OracleChain has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00063751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.06 or 0.00242316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.30 or 0.00221864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $400.03 or 0.01210778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,017.35 or 0.99934217 BTC.

OracleChain Coin Profile

OracleChain’s genesis date was June 14th, 2017. OracleChain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. OracleChain’s official Twitter account is @Oracle_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . OracleChain’s official website is oraclechain.io . The official message board for OracleChain is medium.com/@OracleChain

According to CryptoCompare, “OracleChain is an EOS-based Oracle platform that provides accurate data feeds service, ensures high processing capacity, and low latency data services for blockchain applications. OCT is a utility token that serves as a currency on the OracleChain ecosystem. OracleChain will use an effective reward and penalty mechanism with the aim of stimulating data feeders to provide effective data feed service. All the data feeders, which regularly participate in the data feed, will attain a high reputation and be rewarded with OCT tokens. Conversely, irregular or fraudulent data feeders will have a low reputation and lose the OCT risk fund they deposited in the OracleChain platform. “

OracleChain Coin Trading

