Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $438 million-454 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

NASDAQ:ORGO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. 10,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40. Organogenesis has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn H. Nussdorf sold 3,887,500 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $63,755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,062,112 shares of company stock worth $66,697,438. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.