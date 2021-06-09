Origin Dollar 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $220,683.00 (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.06 million and $220,683.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00062421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00235058 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.18 or 0.00215595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.93 or 0.01304685 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,716.88 or 0.99564100 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 9,002,927 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

