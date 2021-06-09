Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Orion Group alerts:

Shares of ORN stock opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.97. Orion Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $6.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.11 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Orion Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Orion Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Orion Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.