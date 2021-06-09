Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 50.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.38. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.