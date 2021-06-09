Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.72

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.72 and last traded at $80.43, with a volume of 2929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 136,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.