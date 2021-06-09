Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

OUTKY stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

