Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSTK. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 643,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,847,000 after purchasing an additional 394,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,235,000 after acquiring an additional 287,649 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,734,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $3,580,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 840.4% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 66,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,836 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total transaction of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,327. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,905. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSTK opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 26.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

