Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$33.63.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Ovintiv to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

TSE:OVV traded down C$0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$37.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.13. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$38.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.30%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

