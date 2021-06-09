Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 115.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 430,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,599,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 256,677 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth about $1,012,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 3,580.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.55. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

